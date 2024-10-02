Guest house owner awaits judgment in gas geyser double death case
State argues that bathroom where young couple died was a death trap
While the state maintains a Kareedouw guest house owner knew his faulty geyser was potentially life-threatening, Kevin Pretorius argues there was no negligence on his part.
Pretorius has maintained he had no role in the deaths of young couple Jean Vosloo and Mari Hoon when they stayed at Kliphuis in 2020...
