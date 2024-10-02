Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times.
“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
Granny and teen killed in ‘horrific’ stabbing in Durban
