Gqeberha musician Magayiyana’s star rising
Two Sama nominations and top-six spot in talent search brighten his prospects
Gqeberha’s Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana has managed to triple his chances of coming home with big wins after receiving two nominations for the South African Music Awards and moved into the top six of TV talent search show Ushuni Womhlaba.
Magayiyana’s extended play (EP) Bhacasoul Experience was nominated in the Best Traditional Music Album and in the Newcomer of the Year category along with global sensation Tyla and others...
