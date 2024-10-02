George man arrested this week joins Karen Webb firearms trial
A George man made his first court appearance alongside a Gqeberha firearms dealer this week after his arrest for illegally transporting and storing hundreds of firearms from Nelson Mandela Bay at premises in Sedgefield on the Garden Route.
Francois van der Merwe appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday with firearms dealer Karen Webb after his arrest in George earlier this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.