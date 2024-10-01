News

WATCH LIVE | SA Weather Service briefs media on weather conditions

By TimesLIVE - 01 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is on Tuesday providing updates on weather conditions.

Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow on Monday in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the Cape winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountain districts as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa district on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity

Most Read