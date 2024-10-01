News

Plan to overhaul loss-making electricity department

Dedicated business unit seen as most suitable option but councillors want more details

By Andisa Bonani - 01 October 2024

To turn around the fortunes of Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered electricity and energy department, the metro wants to establish a dedicated business unit to oversee all operations to ensure it is financially and operationally sustainable.

The department provides a trading service by selling electricity to consumers, which has historically been a key source of revenue for the municipality...

