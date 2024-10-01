News

NMU student dies after altercation

By Herald Reporter - 01 October 2024

Nelson Mandela University is mourning the death of a student following an altercation between him and an off-campus private residence manager.

In a statement on social media, the university said the student had previously stayed in this private residence in Central...

