News

Mystery co-accused to join gun dealer in court

More cases added as Webb also in hot water after allegedly being found with cellphone

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 01 October 2024

Beleaguered Gqeberha gun dealer Karen Webb is expected to have company in the dock when she returns to the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

While already facing several charges related to theft, fraud and illegal dealings in firearms, more cases were brought against the 40-year-old when she appeared in court on Monday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity

Most Read