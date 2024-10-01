News

How best to market Nelson Mandela Bay under the spotlight at tourism sector meeting

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 October 2024

The tourism sector gathered at the Kelway Hotel on Monday to discuss how Nelson Mandela Bay can best market its value proposition to prospective visitors.

They also discussed challenges that have affected the Bay’s marketability...

