Grandmaster Nonyukela blitzes field at world three-move draughts qualifiers
Motherwell maestro earns chance to take on reigning king of the checkered board, Sergio Scarpetta of Italy
SA draughts grandmaster Melikhaya Nonyukela, of Motherwell, has again proved his prowess in the sport after coming out tops in the World Three-Move Draughts Championship Qualifiers in Germany.
The tournament was played in the ancient town of Korbach in northern Hesse, from September 20-28...
