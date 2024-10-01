News

Five violent deaths in northern areas since Thursday

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 01 October 2024

A man shot dead at a funeral and a teenager murdered outside a church.

These are just two of at least five people who have succumbed to brutality in the northern areas since Thursday while two others are fighting for their lives in hospital...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity

Most Read