Warning to guard personal information as insurance murders surge

By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 September 2024

The police have urged residents to stay alert and avoid sharing personal information, as Nelson Mandela Bay has the highest number of insurance-related murders.

The warning was issued at an imbizo held at Thanduxolo High School in KwaNobuhle on Saturday...

