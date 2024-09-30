Warning to guard personal information as insurance murders surge
The police have urged residents to stay alert and avoid sharing personal information, as Nelson Mandela Bay has the highest number of insurance-related murders.
The warning was issued at an imbizo held at Thanduxolo High School in KwaNobuhle on Saturday...
