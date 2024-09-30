News

Mantashe urged not to penalise Nelson Mandela Bay with higher fuel prices

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 September 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has called on mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe not to penalise residents with higher fuel prices than other areas.

This came after the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers’ Association (LFWA) applied for the metro to be temporarily excluded from a price decrease...

