How badly could census count against Nelson Mandela Bay?
MEC to fight possible loss of budget share to metro due to underreporting
With Nelson Mandela Bay facing a potential 30% reduction in its grant allocation due to an undercount from the 2022 Census, Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will be heading to Pretoria to see how the city can be cushioned from the cuts.
The city is one of four metros that could lose its budget share during the 2025/2026 medium-term expenditure framework...
