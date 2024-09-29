Weather service issues rain, wind warnings

The weekend promises to be cold, wet and windy, with the SA Weather Service issuing an official weather warning for the next few days.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the weather service warned of an “intense spring cut-off low” weather system, usually characterised by widespread severe weather such as severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flooding.
“Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across western, central and southern SA, particularly from Sunday onwards,” it said.
The weather service warned that parts of the Garden Route could expect as much as 100mm of rain on Monday, and towns along the coast could experience gale-force winds throughout the weekend and into early next week.
According to the latest weather models, the system is expected along the western coastal regions on Saturday, and will rapidly intensify by Sunday as it gets displaced northwards.
It is expected to enter the country’s western interior, where it will result in widespread thundershowers and rain over parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern Free State.
The Western Cape, Northern Cape and western areas of the Eastern Cape may experience severe thunderstorms where bursts of intense rainfall may cause flash flooding.
Strong to gale-force winds and very rough seas, with waves of 4-6m are expected, particularly along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coast, on Sunday and Monday.
Warm and very windy conditions over the central and eastern interior of the country could increase the risk of veld fires in open areas.
“Cold conditions can be expected over the western and southern parts of the country from Sunday, including the central parts on Monday, but it will be very cold in places over the southern interior with a possibility of light snowfall over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho on Monday,” the statement said.
The weather service said it would issue updates over the next few days, advising the public to keep a close eye on weather forecasts on TV, radio and online to stay up to date.
