Severe weather warning for motorists

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has urged motorists to heed predictions by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) about of severe weather.
The weather service warned of heavy rains and extremely low temperatures with snowfall expected in some parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal until Tuesday.
SAWS issued a yellow Level 4 warning of with strong high waves and winds reaching about 90km/h.
Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said they had seen as recently as the previous weekend how severe and dangerous the conditions could get, with when heavy snowfall along the N3 in KZN resulted in the loss of a life.
“We appeal to the public to avoid travelling as much as possible during this time, for their own safety and that of others.
“Sanral’s road maintenance teams are on standby to attend to any incidents that might hinder mobility on affected parts of our network.
“We will work alongside the provincial disaster management teams and other relevant organs of state to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public along the network,” Mona said.
SAWS issued a Level 1 warning of light snow on high ground in parts of the province on Monday for the following areas:
- Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and James Calata (formerly James Calata);
- Barkly Pass on the R58 between Lady Grey and Barkly east;
- The N10 between Middelburg and Nxuba (formerly Cradock);
- The R61 near Graaff Reinet; and
- The R56 between Cedarville and Khowa (formerly Elliot).
Mona said while the snowfall was expected to be light, he urged road users to avoid slippery roads and use alternative routes if they could not postpone travel.
“We also urge road users to ensure they have the latest weather reports to enable better planning for their trips.”
