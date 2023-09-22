Mining equipment worth R60m and coal valued at R12m has been seized at an illegal coal mine in Carolina, Mpumalanga.
The police's illicit mining task team, which confiscated excavators, bulldozers and dump trucks, arrested the 53-year-old mine manager on Tuesday.
A search is on for the owner, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said, as it has been confirmed the mine is not licensed.
“In the past 12 months, 748 coal yards across the country were visited to ensure compliance. A total of 63 unregulated coal yards were shut down because they were not authorised to operate by the department of minerals resources & energy and the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment.
“Through high-density operations, 335 illegal miners have been arrested at various hotspots in the country since May 8,” she said.
Acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said: “Since the establishment of the NatJoints energy safety and security priority committee, we have intensified efforts to prevent and combat incidents of illegal mining activities.
“We are also working closely with all stakeholders to close and rehabilitate abandoned mine shafts to put a stop to illegal mining activities.”
Illegal coal mine shut down in Mpumalanga
