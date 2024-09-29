Gqeberha’s Edgar Muzah earns second Sama nomination
Award-winning Gqeberha musician Edgar Muzah believes his nomination in the South African Music Awards 30 is a validation that artists do not need to leave the province to make it in the music industry.
Muzah was announced as a nominee for his album Son of a Tribe Royalty Edition in the Rest of Africa Award category on Thursday, along with a host of Africa’s top performers vying for the prize. ..
