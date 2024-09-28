Specialists deployed to investigate Lusikisiki mass shooting

A team of specialist investigators has been deployed to Lusikisiki to investigate the devastating mass shooting that left 17 dead and three critically injured in two separate houses.
This is according to police minister Senzo Mchunu, who spoke in KwaNobuhle on Saturday following a imbizo held at Thanduxolo high school hall.
Three people were injured during the shooting.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, on Friday night.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual called "ukukhululwa kwezila" to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter who were murdered last year.
Mchunu said he received a report about the shooting on Saturday and police national commissioner Fannie Masemola sprang into action and deployed specialists to assist the local SA Police Service in Lusikisiki.
“We got reports from the province and from police themselves about Lusikisiki and that a very sad incident took place overnight where unknown people shot and killed, 17 people, in two separate houses.
“Now, commissioner Masemola has acted, and quite quickly, sending teams of forensic investigators and other investigators on a specialised basis.
“We started doing the work today, and we're hoping that we will find some clues in terms of who did these heinous crimes.
“We'll spare a moment to bring them to justice,” Mchunu said.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane conveyed his condolences to the relatives of those killed this weekend.
“My heart bleeds for the families and loved ones of the victims. I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to them during this unbearable moment. I am profoundly saddened and shocked by these incidents”, Mabuyane said.
Mabuyane said the provincial government strongly condemns senseless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms.
“The loss of life on this scale is a devastating blow to our province, and we mourn the passing of these innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with the families and communities affected. The brutal and senseless killing of innocent people is a heinous act that has no place in our society,” Mabuyane added.
He added the Lusikisiki incident was a painful reminder of the need for unity and collective action against violence.
“The safety and security of our communities remain paramount, and we will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents from happening again.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two toddlers and a baby died in Mdantsane from suspected food poisoning.
The two toddlers are from the same family while the baby is from the neighbour’s house.
The three died at Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre on Friday after they reportedly ate instant porridge.
HeraldLIVE
