Kariega’s Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu makes history for east Cape at awards ceremony

28 September 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Reverend Thamsanqa Nkevu scooped top honours at the national South African Heroes Awards, bringing the overall South African Heroes 2024 Community Builder of the Year Award to the Eastern Cape for the first time.

The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year 2021 award winner from KwaNobuhle also earned himself the SA Heroes Youth Empowerment Award for his unwavering commitment to youth development. ..

