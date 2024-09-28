High-value leisure tourism pays off for Plett
Despite the ever-increasing cost of living and lack of a commercial airport, Plett Tourism managed to maintain the Bitou region’s major money market with figures indicating stable results for the industry.
Plett Tourism credited its pristine environments, friendly people and holistic hospitality as among the reasons the industry was able to continue to balance the books, during its AGM this week...
