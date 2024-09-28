BREAKING | 17 people gunned down in Eastern Cape mass shooting

A devastating mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village left 17 people dead and three critically injured.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, on Friday night.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, scheduled for Saturday at MaNtlaneni village, also in Lusikisiki, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter who were murdered last year.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
The three injured survivors are fighting for their lives in hospital.
Lusikisiki gender-based violence activist Khwalo Matandabuzo confirmed the incident.
“This is a disaster. This is shocking. This has left us devastated and feeling in shock. I have never heard of so many people shot and killed in one go, 17 people shot dead just like that in one incident! This is so sad! I heard that 15 people were killed in one house and the only person who survived the shooting was only a toddler. Two other people were shot dead in neigbour’s home,” said Matandabuzo
He said in the homestead where there were 15 people killed two other people had recently been killed.
Matandabuzo said that relatives had gathered in one home with all their goods and presents so on Saturday morning they would load all the goods including furniture to another village where umembulo ritual was to be held on Saturday.
Ingquza Hill Mayor Nonkosi Pepping confirmed the incident
“This is so gruesome. This came as the crime in Lusikisiki was decreasing nicely and was not more featured in the top areas with murders and rape. Now this is spoiling all those efforts and gains. Other than the start this is all about the huge number of lost lives of the families. This may not be only one family, but relatives and neighbours and each family have lost many loved ones. This is so bad and scary,” said Pepping.
“The victims were going to MaNtlaneni village to attending umembulo to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter who were shot dead last year. Now 17 people who were to attend this ceremony have been shot dead. The gunmen came and shot randomly killing everyone, women and children were also killed in the bloody shooting. This has left the community terrified,” she said
The mayor sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to those injured.
“We trust the police will soon crack the case and arrest those heartless criminals who showed no regard for human life. The sooner they are arrested the better for all of us,” said the mayor
Police, who are still busy on the scene of the crime, have not immediately commented on the incident.
