A Western Cape old-age home is hosting a birthday “party of the century” on Friday for a woman celebrating her 118th.
Margaret Martiz, known as “Ouma Honderd”, has lived through two world wars, the Covid-19 pandemic and four Springbok World Cup triumphs. She cannot recall memories from her younger days as she has mild dementia, but remains happy.
The event will be hosted by the AGS old-age home in Touws River and will see Martiz's family and friends present for the day's festivities.
The home's manager Michael Fortuin told TimesLIVE Martiz was born in Sutherland, Northern Cape, but lived in the Breede Valley. She has been married twice and has 10 children.
“Her family are going to come on Sunday to celebrate. They cannot visit Ouma as much as they would like to but were here in the week and made plenty of jokes,” said Fortuin.
Western Cape woman celebrates 118th birthday with ‘party of the century’
Image: Gift of the Givers
“Sadly Ouma cannot recognise people anymore and complains about arthritis pain in her arms and legs, and requires assistance to walk, but she is always laughing and very talkative.”
Gift of the Givers will celebrate Martiz's milestone with the residents of the old-age home by providing a special lunch, a birthday gift to each resident and a donation of bulk food items.
“We appreciate the donations they give not just to Ouma but other residents of the old-age home,” said Fortuin. “We are going to decorate the home, Akila holiday resort will donate a birthday cake and Coke are also donating drinks.”
Fortuin said while working at the home he has learnt a lot from the elderly, adding that the staff go the extra mile to care for them as AGS is their “forever home”.
