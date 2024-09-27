uShaka Marine World is mourning the death of 16-year-old Khethiwe, the youngest dolphin at the marine theme park.
On Friday uShaka Marine World said the cause of the dolphin's death on Thursday has yet to be determined.
Khethiwe, which means “the chosen one” in isiZulu, was born in 2008.
“We will have a better understanding once a full necropsy is carried out today [Friday]. The endearing daughter of Gambit and Frodo, Khethiwe was beloved by her dolphin and human families at uShaka.”
South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) CEO Dr Larry Oellermann said they were shocked at the unexpected loss.
“Khethiwe has a special place in all our hearts. The SAAMBR team is inconsolable, and my heart goes out to my colleagues who were present at her birth, and have had to say goodbye too soon.”
TimesLIVE
uShaka Marine World mourns loss of youngest dolphin Khethiwe
Image: SAAMBR
uShaka Marine World is mourning the death of 16-year-old Khethiwe, the youngest dolphin at the marine theme park.
On Friday uShaka Marine World said the cause of the dolphin's death on Thursday has yet to be determined.
Khethiwe, which means “the chosen one” in isiZulu, was born in 2008.
“We will have a better understanding once a full necropsy is carried out today [Friday]. The endearing daughter of Gambit and Frodo, Khethiwe was beloved by her dolphin and human families at uShaka.”
South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) CEO Dr Larry Oellermann said they were shocked at the unexpected loss.
“Khethiwe has a special place in all our hearts. The SAAMBR team is inconsolable, and my heart goes out to my colleagues who were present at her birth, and have had to say goodbye too soon.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News