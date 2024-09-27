News

uShaka Marine World mourns loss of youngest dolphin Khethiwe

By TIMESLIVE - 27 September 2024
The South African Association for Marine Biological Research believes a necropsy will reveal the cause of Khethiwe's death.
Image: SAAMBR

uShaka Marine World is mourning the death of 16-year-old Khethiwe, the youngest dolphin at the marine theme park.

On Friday uShaka Marine World said the cause of the dolphin's death on Thursday has yet to be determined.

Khethiwe, which means “the chosen one” in isiZulu, was born in 2008.

“We will have a better understanding once a full necropsy is carried out today [Friday]. The endearing daughter of Gambit and Frodo, Khethiwe was beloved by her dolphin and human families at uShaka.”

South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) CEO Dr Larry Oellermann said they were shocked at the unexpected loss.

“Khethiwe has a special place in all our hearts. The SAAMBR team is inconsolable, and my heart goes out to my colleagues who were present at her birth, and have had to say goodbye too soon.”

