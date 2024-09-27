An extensive search by police, air force, search and rescue divers and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) for missing Gauteng diver Warren O'Reilly is continuing.
O'Reilly went missing during a technical dive offshore of Sodwana Bay on Monday.
NSRI St Lucia responded to an alert from Sodwana Bay, prompting a search by a number of responders.
On Tuesday a South African Air Force helicopter from 15 Squadron, with police divers on board, continued search efforts, assisted by NSRI St Lucia rescue craft.
The search was extended south to beyond St Lucia in the hopes O'Reilly had surfaced.
“We are appealing to commercial and recreational boaters to keep a sharp lookout, south of Sodwana Bay and southwards to beyond the Durban coastline,” said NRSI spokesperson Graig Lambinon.
“Hopes remain high that the diver surfaced and is adrift at sea.”
Anyone with information can call Mbazwana police station on 035-5710-005.
TimesLIVE
Search for missing Gauteng diver off KZN coast continues
Image: Supplied/NSRI
