S4 Charity Golf Day tees off for Gelvandale High hostel and rugby academy
The Gelvandale High School Hostel and Gelvandale Rugby Academy scored a hole in one with a donation of more than a quarter of a million rand through the inaugural S4 Charity Golf Day.
After a visit to the hostel by the S4 Integration team in 2023, the company made it the focus of its Annual Charity Drive hosted at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club...
