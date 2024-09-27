News

Rugby fan wants Cape Road renamed after Bok captain Kolisi

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 September 2024

A former diehard All Blacks fan turned Springboks supporter is crossing his fingers for a meet-up of a lifetime this weekend with captain Siya Kolisi, who he hopes will give his blessing for Cape Road to take his name.

Sherwin Jephta, a former resident and student in Gqeberha, applied to the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee (ECPGNC) earlier this month to have Cape Road to be renamed after the Gqeberha-born national rugby hero...

