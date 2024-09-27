The Eastern Cape’s snowy September is set to continue at the weekend, with more predictions being made by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Thursday.
After the snow from September 19-22 that wreaked havoc on roads between the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, motorists have been advised to travel with caution.
Light snow is expected over the high-lying areas of the Southern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday to Tuesday.
Light snow can also be expected over the Drakensberg this weekend.
“Weather conditions are expected to change significantly as an upper trough system associated with a ridging high-pressure system at the surface will introduce significant cooling over the escarpment regions of SA,” the weather service said.
“Daytime temperatures are expected to start cooling down over the Western Cape from Sunday, reaching the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal by Monday.
“Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models currently indicate that accumulated snowfall depth is not likely to exceed 2cm. However, this forecast may change closer to the time of the event.”
Nelson Mandela Bay can also expect gale-force winds and ocean swells along with the rest of the south coast from Sunday into Monday morning.
“Significant marine swells with heights from 4-6m, can be expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday morning, spreading to Port Shepstone by Monday afternoon.
“Strong to possible gale-force winds can also be expected between Cape Agulhas and Gqeberha on Sunday, spreading as far as East London by Monday morning.”
Daily rainfall accumulation is not expected to exceed 30mm over the period.
While temperatures below 10ºC over the escarpment of the Eastern Cape are expected into Monday, the SA Weather Service said this weather system was significantly different from the previous snow event.
Get ready for another chilly, wet weekend
