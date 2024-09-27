‘Criminals have hijacked city’
Bay moves swiftly to quash concerns after video posted by Joburg victim of robbery in Gqeberha
A Johannesburg businessman and academic has taken to social media to shine a light on the safety of tourists planning visits to the Friendly City over the summer season after being robbed along the beachfront.
However, Nelson Mandela Bay safety and tourism authorities have moved quickly to allay concerns, saying that security, including an increased police presence, will be ramped up on the beachfront ahead of the summer season...
