Activists, residents march in Kariega to highlight dangers of climate change
More than 100 people, ranging from residents to environmentalists, took to the streets of Kariega on Thursday to draw attention to the climate crisis and its effects evidenced by the floods in the town earlier in 2024.
Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, joined more than 120 people, including flood victims, as they marched from Kromberg Street in Kariega to the Town Hall to draw attention to climate change and highlight the struggles that communities continue to face as a result of it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.