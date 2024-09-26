Hundreds of residents in Phoenix northwest of Durban were awakened by a massive explosion on Thursday.
It is understood the blast occurred at a shop selling gas cylinders in Canehaven Drive at about 3am, sparking a blaze which spread to the neighbouring scrapyard opposite Foresthaven secondary school.
Glen Naidoo from VIP Security said multiple cars and structures were on fire and security, paramedics and the fire department were at the scene.
WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake
Image: Supplied
Hundreds of residents in Phoenix northwest of Durban were awakened by a massive explosion on Thursday.
It is understood the blast occurred at a shop selling gas cylinders in Canehaven Drive at about 3am, sparking a blaze which spread to the neighbouring scrapyard opposite Foresthaven secondary school.
Glen Naidoo from VIP Security said multiple cars and structures were on fire and security, paramedics and the fire department were at the scene.
It has not yet been established whether there are any injuries.
“Please stay away as gas bottles are still exploding. The area will be reopened once regarded safe by fire department,” said Naidoo.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News