Transnet advertises tender for EIA of liquified natural gas terminal at Coega

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is looking for a contractor to conduct an environmental impact assessment of the touted liquefied natural gas terminal at the Port of Ngqura.
The ports authority, in partnership with Infrastructure SA and the Industrial Development Corporation, has invited interested parties to submit proposals for the envisaged gas terminal.
TNPA acting chief executive Phyllis Difeto said the appointed service provider would be contracted to assess the environmental compliance and sustainability of the proposed terminal.
“This involves conducting a detailed analysis of ecological and local regulations to determine critical environmental authorisations.
“These include a seismic survey, marine ecology, climate change affect assessment and socioeconomic assessment to support the project.”
Difeto said the process would be carried out in tandem with negotiations over the Terminal Operator Agreement between TNPA and the Strategic Fuel Fund to build and operate, over a 30-year period, an onshore liquefied natural gas regasification facility at the Port of Ngqura.
“This milestone is a critical step towards the development of the LNG terminal at the Port of Ngqura.
“Through its commercial seaports, TNPA is at the forefront of enabling the gas-to-power project pipeline while ensuring the security of supply and unlocking global opportunities for sustainable affect,” Difeto said.
The planned new regasification and storage plant at Coega could be a groundbreaking development in SA’s energy space, enabling many companies to move from diesel to cheaper and cleaner gas and triggering the establishment of similar liquefied natural gas hubs.
The Herald previously reported that the project was expected to create 400 jobs during construction and 100 permanent jobs once completed.
Difeto said the “Port of Ngqura LNG Terminal” was one of 12 priority infrastructure projects announced in March 2024 that held strategic integrated project status.
HeraldLIVE
Transnet advertises tender for EIA of liquified natural gas terminal at Coega
Image: WERNER HILLS
