News

Patients rail against Nelson Mandela Bay clinics shambles

Sick queue for hours outside medical facilities amid security threats and health fears

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 26 September 2024

Health and security threats resulted in a frustrating day for sickly patients who stood for hours in long queues outside Nelson Mandela Bay clinics on Wednesday, with some allegedly eventually turned away unaided.

A man reportedly wielding a gun at the Algoa Park clinic sent staff into a frenzy, while nurses at Kariega’s Rosedale Community Health Centre worked from behind security gates...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema

Most Read