NSRI gets crack new rescue craft
National Sea Rescue Institute Gqeberha station welcomes world-class vessel as part of new generation rollout
The NSRI’s Gqeberha station took possession of a new state-of-the-art offshore rescue craft on Wednesday, increasing the efficiency and capability of one of the hardest-working ocean rescue teams on the SA coast.
Built by Two Oceans Marine in Cape Town, the R22m Rescue 6 is self-righting, purpose-built for rescue operations in extreme conditions and can be deployed as far as 50 nautical miles from land...
