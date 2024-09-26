Labour minister issues warning about employing illegal foreigners over locals
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has issued a stark warning to businesses that employ illegal foreigners over SA residents.
Meth urged employers in the private sector to make a deliberate effort to prioritise locals when opportunities arose to assist in reducing the unemployment rate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.