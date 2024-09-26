News

Girls show who’s boss in world of coding

26 September 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Introducing underprivileged girls to the basics of coding and a possible career path where a gap in the market has been established, a coding programme was launched at Solomon Mahlangu High School.

About 30 young girls from the KwaNobuhle school eagerly sat down at their desks on Wednesday as they were introduced to the world of coding and robotics...

