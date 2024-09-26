Girls show who’s boss in world of coding
Introducing underprivileged girls to the basics of coding and a possible career path where a gap in the market has been established, a coding programme was launched at Solomon Mahlangu High School.
About 30 young girls from the KwaNobuhle school eagerly sat down at their desks on Wednesday as they were introduced to the world of coding and robotics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.