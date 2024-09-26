Beachgoers urged to be cautious as authorities confirm rabies in 24 Cape fur seals

Twenty-four confirmed cases of rabies have been recorded in Cape fur seals in the Western Cape since testing started in May.
And an additional 14 positive retrospective brain samples, going back to August 2022, have been confirmed, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.
“While positive cases of rabies in seals continue to be confirmed across the Western Cape, the effect on the seal population remains unknown. Given that this is the first documented rabies infection in a marine mammal population, there remain many uncertainties,” said the city — ahead of World Rabies Day on Saturday.
“The public health advisory remains that pre-exposure vaccination for rabies is not recommended for the public at this time. However, anyone bitten or scratched by a seal must seek immediate medical attention and receive post exposure prophylaxis vaccination for rabies. Additionally, all domestic dogs must be up to date with their rabies vaccination.”
Harassing, feeding, touching and handing seals is illegal.
People who come across a seal behaving unusually or aggressively are advised to move away from the animal or leave the water if surfing, swimming or diving.
