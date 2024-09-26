News

Battle over Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads and transport directorate heats up

After standoff over key appointment, acting city manager reassigns some of department’s functions to infrastructure and engineering

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 September 2024

After the appointment of a roads and transport acting executive director caused a stir at City Hall, Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mandla George has reassigned some functions of the directorate back to infrastructure and engineering. 

In the interim, no new acting executive director will be appointed while George seeks the council’s approval to review the operations of the directorate in its entirety...

