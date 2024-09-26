Battle over Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads and transport directorate heats up
After standoff over key appointment, acting city manager reassigns some of department’s functions to infrastructure and engineering
After the appointment of a roads and transport acting executive director caused a stir at City Hall, Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mandla George has reassigned some functions of the directorate back to infrastructure and engineering.
In the interim, no new acting executive director will be appointed while George seeks the council’s approval to review the operations of the directorate in its entirety...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.