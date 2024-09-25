Samsa widens net as ocean debris spills ashore
It started 10 days ago with medical waste washing up on the Sunshine Coast and the maritime authority has confirmed a much wider range of ocean debris — and it is coming ashore along the entire Eastern and Southern Cape coasts.
The South African Maritime Authority (Samsa) has not yet pinpointed where the waste is coming from but has drawn a clear link between the mess and several recent incidents in which ships have lost containers overboard...
