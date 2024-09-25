Rocking the Heritage Day party
As SA reflects on its rich history and culture, Bay residents, joined by politicians, hit the braai spots, sports fields and beaches
From parking and chilling to playing soccer and rugby with a fire in the background, the harsh wind on Tuesday did not stop Nelson Mandela Bay residents from celebrating Heritage Day.
And as the smell of boerewors wafted in the air, there was also a sense of ubuntu all around...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.