Man jailed for raping mother of his child
A 33-year-old Kwazakhele man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for raping and repeatedly assaulting the mother of his child.
The man was convicted on two counts of common assault and one of rape in the Gqeberha regional court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.