Majodina opens R393m Makhanda water treatment plant

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has handed over a R393m upgraded water treatment plant in Makhanda to help the Eastern Cape town address its long-standing water woes.
Department of water & sanitation communication head, Mandla Mathebula, said the minister handed over the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Plant on Friday, while delivering a stern message to the Makana Municipality.
“The R393m water treatment plant was handed over after upgrading to increase its treatment capacity by 10 megalitres [ML] per day, to 20ML per day.
“The department of water & sanitation funded the project through a regional bulk infrastructure grant, with the Amatola Water Board as the implementing agent.”
At the handover, Majodina emphasised the importance of effective operation and infrastructure maintenance.
“This water treatment plant is set to benefit 97,815 people and has created employment opportunities for 90 locals during construction.
“I cannot overemphasise how important it is for the municipality to ensure this development is well maintained.
“Infrastructure maintenance is not just a nice thing to do — it is an obligation under the law.”
