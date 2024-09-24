Wellness workshop to help foster healthier work environment at NMU

In launching a First Aider in Wellness workshop, Nelson Mandela University’s Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences is taking a proactive step towards fostering a healthier and more supportive work environment.
The new short-learning programme at the university encourages the spirit of ubuntu as a way to improve the wellbeing of colleagues in the workplace.
The faculty’s acting dean, Prof Michelle Mey, led the inaugural workshop along with human resources management head of department Dr Nuraan Agherdien, and applied accounting lecturer Andrea Govender, on Wednesday last week.
The programme is aimed at equipping staff to identify and support colleagues who may be struggling with their wellbeing.
Speaking at the launch, Mey said SA was rated as the second most stressed country in the world, and mental health issues were all too common.
“One in six South Africans suffer from depression or anxiety.
“While this may be a private issue to be dealt with in our own spaces, the reality is that we carry this into our workspaces, and vice versa,” she said.
By promoting compassion and support, the programme was aimed at creating a more positive and inclusive workplace culture.
“Wellness is not just about physical health; it encompasses mental, emotional, and social wellbeing,” Mey said.
“In today’s fast-paced world, it’s more crucial than ever to prioritise our own wellness, and to support others in doing the same.”
She said stress was one of the most common reasons for long-term sickness and absence from work.
Intervening and providing support for staff could help save companies time and money, the university found.
Agherdien spoke about the importance of embracing the value of ubuntu, which was centred on the philosophy “I am because we are”.
“Do we really know what it means?” she asked, encouraging people to be tuned into whether their colleagues were struggling.
Mey said the role of a wellness first aider was to provide practical strategies for identifying and supporting colleagues who were struggling.
She said the workshop would provide delegates with the basic skills to do this, enabling them to be there for colleagues until they received professional help, or the crisis was resolved.
“It will provide you with an understanding of wellness, empowering you to recognise the signs and symptoms of someone experiencing mental, physical or spiritual problems.
“By investing in our employees’ wellness, we are not only creating a more compassionate workplace but also enhancing productivity and innovation,” she said.
“We encourage individuals from all walks of life to join us in this important initiative.”
The one-day workshop was held at the Unit for Positive Organisations at NMU.
HeraldLIVE
