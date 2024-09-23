Two people of interest have been identified in connection with the illegal possession of a male tiger cub in an enclosure at a property in Northern Park, Chase Valley, in Pietermaritzburg.
Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife's Musa Mntambo said staff were alerted to reports of the animal in the residential area on September 8.
“In collaboration with the police stock theft unit and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Ezemvelo Wildlife officials visited the property to investigate. Upon arrival, they found a male tiger, estimated to be between four and six months old. The animal was immediately confiscated.”
He said the tiger was taken to the Free Me Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for temporary care and rehabilitation.
“After securing the required permits, it was transported to the Pretoria Zoo on Thursday where it will receive specialised care and long-term accommodation.”
WATCH | Tiger cub confiscated from Pietermaritzburg home
Image: Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife
Mntambo said a case of illegal possession of a tiger has been opened at Townhill police station.
He said the tiger was thriving in its new home.
In May security and an animal protection organisation removed two cubs from the yard of a Westville home.
A security guard in the area responded to a call from a panicked resident about the presence of the cubs in the upmarket suburb.
The owner of the home is reported to have sourced the cubs from a legitimate breeder in the Midlands who has a game farm with a number of animals including lions.
TimesLIVE
