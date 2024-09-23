National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has never sought an extension of her contract or term of office beyond the age stipulated in law, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday.
The NPA was responding to a City Press report on Sunday titled “Fear and loathing in justice, as Simelane's department faces off against Batohi's NPA”. The article alleged, among other things, that there were efforts by Batohi to continue working beyond her retirement age.
Batohi and two of her three deputies are set to retire within the next few months. The newspaper reported that an NPA insider said justice minister Thembi Simelane had refused several requests, including the retention of Batohi beyond her retirement age.
The NPA said the article attempted to create a false impression of a hostile working relationship between the justice department and the NPA. It said the article contained numerous factually and legally incorrect statements that it rejected out of hand.
A Constitutional Court judgment years ago had made it legally impermissible for Batohi to seek an extension of her term of office, it pointed out.
“The NDPP has never had this conversation with either the minister of justice and constitutional development or the president of the republic about this matter,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
Mhaga said the justice department and the NPA have a constructive working relationship facilitated by several governance arrangements between them, which include participation by the NPA in the executive committee meetings held by the department, and regular meetings between Simelane and Batohi.
“We caution against misinformation campaigns and fake news at a time when the government is trying to enhance the rule of law by providing the necessary support to the NPA and other law enforcement agencies,” Mhaga said.
Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA
Journalist
Image: ALON SKUY
