Officials taken to task over Kariega service delivery failings
Irate residents lambaste Bay representatives over conditions in some communities
An electricity cable that was still disconnected after being cut and reported more than two years ago, parks that were vandalised due to scaled-back security, incessant sewage leaks and uncollected refuse.
These were some of the complaints of Kariega residents, who slammed Nelson Mandela Bay officials for service delivery failures in Kariega...
