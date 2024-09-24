Nelson Mandela Bay teen dies during six-hour wait for ambulance
Mother tells of futile battle to raise anyone on emergency hotline as daughter lay dying
Six agonising hours — that is how long a Gqeberha mother was forced to watch helplessly as her child with cerebral palsy eventually died in her arms after the family battled to get hold of an ambulance.
Her repeated calls to the emergency hotline for an ambulance went unanswered, all because the health department allegedly failed to pay its phone bill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.