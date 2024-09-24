News

Nelson Mandela Bay teen dies during six-hour wait for ambulance

Mother tells of futile battle to raise anyone on emergency hotline as daughter lay dying

By Brandon Nel - 24 September 2024

Six agonising hours — that is how long a Gqeberha mother was forced to watch helplessly as her child with cerebral palsy eventually died in her arms after the family battled to get hold of an ambulance.

Her repeated calls to the emergency hotline for an ambulance went unanswered, all because the health department allegedly failed to pay its phone bill...

