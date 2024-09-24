News

Moms can now register newborns for child grant at Dora Nginza

By Nomazima Nkosi - 24 September 2024

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has introduced a system at Dora Nginza Hospital that makes it much easier for mothers to register their newborns for a child grant.

It will allow new moms to register their babies without setting a foot outside the Zwide hospital...

