Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha has received top accolades for its excellence in emergency management and airport resilience.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) said it was proud to announce that two of its airports, OR Tambo International and Chief Dawid Stuurman International, had received coveted recognition at the ACI Africa Airport Safety Awards on September 19.
Johannesburg’s OR Tambo was recognised as the second runner-up in the category of airports with more than 50,000 aircraft movements, while Chief Dawid Stuurman International was named the second runner-up in the category of airports with between 20,000 and 50,000 aircraft movements.
The ACI Africa Airport Safety Awards recognises member airports that practise excellence in emergency management and airport resilience based on an assessment of manuals, procedures and concrete and functional measures in the context of planning, preparation, intervention and resilience in airport emergency situations.
“We are thrilled to have OR Tambo ranked among the best on the continent in airport safety,” Acsa regional general manager Jabulani Khambule said.
“We are especially proud that it took the runner-up spot among very fierce competition and among some of the region’s biggest and best airports.”
Chief Dawid Stuurman Intentional airport manager Claudia Daniels said the recognition by their peers made the award all the more distinct.
“This recognition goes to show that our hard work is paying off as we endeavour to ensure that our airports maintain the highest levels of safety offered among the best facilities in the world that travellers can reliably enjoy,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Chief Dawid Stuurman International flies high at awards
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN
HeraldLIVE
