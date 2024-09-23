News

Thieves target Day Zero water project

Acclaimed R46m St George’s Park Wellfield proves fair game for criminals, who have stripped electricity kiosk, stolen CCTV cameras

By Riaan Marais and Nomazima Nkosi - 23 September 2024

Just 17 months after the launch of the celebrated R46m St George’s Park Wellfield Project, vandals have started to strip it bit by bit.

From ladders to CCTV cameras and an electricity box, everything appears to be up for grabs...

